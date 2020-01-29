Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%.

VBTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 15,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.54.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $822,462. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

