Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 701,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,130. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

