Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 148 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. 3,018,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

