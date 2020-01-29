Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,888 Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock remained flat at $$6.36 on Wednesday. 3,366,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,959. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

