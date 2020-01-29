Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,815. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.06 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

