Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

VRTX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $232.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

