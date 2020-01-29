Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.87

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $7.59. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 576,316 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.08. The company has a market cap of $18.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

