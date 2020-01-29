Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.25), 244,938 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 257,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 462.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.62.

