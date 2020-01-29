Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,396,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after buying an additional 980,665 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 95,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $14,095,181.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,731,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 140,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

