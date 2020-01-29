Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $881.61. 12,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.09 and a 1-year high of $887.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $829.77.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.