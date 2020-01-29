Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 31,200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock worth $45,879,685. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,668. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

