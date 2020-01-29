Virtacoin Reaches Market Cap of $2,497.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded up 130.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $2,497.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

