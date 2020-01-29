Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

