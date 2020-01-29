Visa (NYSE:V) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Visa (NYSE:V) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Visa’s ranking:

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Shares of V traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $204.86. 7,037,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.