VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $108,043,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,416 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 227,436 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 692,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

