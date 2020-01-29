Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,841. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

