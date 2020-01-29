Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 263,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,927. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

