VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered VSE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth about $379,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.