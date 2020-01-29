W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 999,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 60.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 41,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

