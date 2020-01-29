Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.97

Shares of Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.97 and traded as low as $78.92. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 298,050 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

About Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

