Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,547. The company has a market capitalization of $247.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

