Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.41

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinnest, Kucoin and Allbit. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and $19.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.01869441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127476 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, HitBTC, DragonEX, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi, Cobinhood and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

