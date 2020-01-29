WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

