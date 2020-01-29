Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.14

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.14 and traded as low as $179.76. Watsco shares last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit