Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after buying an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,825,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,957. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $155.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

