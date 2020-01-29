Wealth Architects LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 5,622,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,652. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

