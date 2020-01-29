Wealth Architects LLC Invests $220,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

