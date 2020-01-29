Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

