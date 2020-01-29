Wealth Architects LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

