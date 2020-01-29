Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.