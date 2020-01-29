WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $41.50 to $39.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WesBanco traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 275414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

