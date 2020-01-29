Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 110,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,568. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,823. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

