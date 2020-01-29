Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.32. 4,391,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average is $284.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

