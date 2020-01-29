Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 194.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.23. 982,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,611. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

