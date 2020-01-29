Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.89. 1,434,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.