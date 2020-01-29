Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.92. 2,794,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,838. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.