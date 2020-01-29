WeTrust One Day Volume Reaches $4,883.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX and Liqui. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $929,441.00 and approximately $4,883.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, DDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

