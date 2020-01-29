Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.

WHR traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $155.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,145. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit