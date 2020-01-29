Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $155.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,145. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.