Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Hits New 52-Week High at $214.35

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $214.35 and last traded at $214.16, with a volume of 8001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,172,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

