Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.