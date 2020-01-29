Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Workday from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $186.68 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average of $177.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

