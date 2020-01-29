World Asset Management Inc Has $18.30 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.93. 293,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

