World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,280 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. 1,363,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

