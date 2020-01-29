Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,285,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

