Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Trading Down 10.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 10.7% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Xilinx traded as low as $88.02 and last traded at $88.06, 17,106,016 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 321% from the average session volume of 4,065,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.