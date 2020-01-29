Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 7477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

