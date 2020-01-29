Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

CHRW stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,501. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

