Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

