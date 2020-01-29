Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 377,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,011. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

