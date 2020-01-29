Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,156,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

